Connect all your notification channels:
email, SMS, iOS, Android, Slack, webhooks…
Use layouts and templating markup (twig/jinja2 syntax) to create your notifications templates.
Send your notifications with 1 line of code or directly from your dashboard.
curl -X POST \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer ${API_KEY}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{"messages": [{
"notification": "welcome",
"channel": "postmark-myproject",
"template": "english-v1",
"templateData": {
"_verificationToken": "xxxxxx"
},
"contact": "123"
}]}' \
https://api.notifuse.com/v2/messages.send
var notifuse = require('notifuse')(API_KEY);
notifuse.messages.send([
{
notification: "welcome",
channel: "postmark-myproject",
template: "english-v1",
templateData: {
_verificationToken: "xxxxxx"
},
contact: "123"
}
], function(error, response){
});
$notifuse = new Notifuse($API_KEY);
$response = $notifuse->messages->send(array(
array(
'notification' => 'welcome',
'channel' => 'postmark-myproject',
'template' => 'english-v1',
'templateData' => array(
_verificationToken => 'xxxxxx'
),
'contact' => '123'
)
));
Create as many templates as you need for each notifications and channels (i18n..).Test them with our A/B dispatcher.
Store JSON data in your contact profiles: numbers, booleans, dates & time zone...
Your templates automatically have access to the data.View their messages history.
{
"firstName": "Justin",
"lastName": "Bieber",
"signupAt": "2039-01-08T12:15:07.082Z",
"isVerified": true,
"tags": ["music", "pop"]
}
Send newsletters or automatic campaigns to the most relevant segments of your contacts, at the right time, in their own timezone.You don't need an expensive Mailchimp anymore!
Just provide the delivery date & timezone, and Notifuse will do the hard work for you!